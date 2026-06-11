Kota Mothers' Deaths: Probe Finds Oxytocin Injection Vials Given After C-Sections Contained Water

A fresh controversy has erupted over maternal deaths in Rajasthan after Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar admitted that oxytocin injections administered to women at a government hospital in Kota contained only water instead of the medicine used to control bleeding after childbirth. The revelation comes after five women died following cesarean deliveries at New Medical College Hospital in Kota.

The deaths had initially triggered questions about the quality of medicines being used in the state's healthcare system. While the Rajasthan government had earlier denied claims linking counterfeit oxytocin injections to the deaths, recent findings and official statements have brought the focus back on the allegedly defective injections. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Jalore, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Probe Finds Oxytocin Injection Vials Given After C-Sections Contained Water in Kota

On June 10, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar acknowledged that the oxytocin injections administered to patients were found to contain water instead of the active drug.

"Only water was filled inside the oxytocin... We found this irregularity... We give them 20-25% discount that if you don't have the drugs, you can get it from local, so it was purchased locally. There was no medicine in it. When the doctor gave the injection, that injection stops bleeding after delivery. So when the injection was given and there was no drug inside it and only water went in, then there will definitely be excess bleeding." Oxytocin is commonly administered after childbirth to help contract the uterus and prevent excessive bleeding, a major cause of maternal complications. Rajasthan Woman Accused of Killing Husband, Mother-in-Law and 2 Others, Then Faking Grief To Stage Accident.

Five Women Died After Cesarean Deliveries

The incident dates back to May, when several pregnant women underwent cesarean deliveries at New Medical College Hospital in Kota. According to reports, the women developed serious complications, including symptoms of kidney failure, and died within eight to ten hours after surgery.

Subsequent investigations reportedly found that the injections administered after delivery did not contain the required medication and instead contained water. The findings raised concerns about drug procurement procedures and quality control mechanisms in public hospitals.

Drug Samples Failed Quality Tests

The controversy deepened after officials confirmed that samples from the oxytocin batch used at the hospital failed quality testing. Ajay Phatak, Drug Controller of Rajasthan's Food Safety and Drug Control Commissionerate (Drug Control Wing), reportedly acknowledged that samples collected from the hospital did not meet required standards.

Authorities are now examining how the injections entered the hospital supply chain and whether procurement norms were violated. According to the minister's statement, the injections were allegedly purchased locally under provisions that allow hospitals to procure medicines from local suppliers when required drugs are unavailable through regular channels.

Fake Injection Batch Traced to Punjab

Officials investigating the case have reportedly traced the batch of suspected counterfeit oxytocin injections to Jackson Laboratories in Amritsar, Punjab. The same batch was allegedly supplied to the Kota hospital where the women were treated.

Following the revelations, authorities seized the available stock of the injections at the hospital. The Rajasthan government also deputed medical experts from SMS Medical College in Jaipur and AIIMS to assist with the investigation and examine all medications administered to the deceased women.

The case has sparked broader concerns about the circulation of allegedly counterfeit medicines and quality assurance in healthcare facilities. Reports suggest that medicines manufactured by the same company may have been supplied to multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Investigators are now expected to determine accountability and establish whether lapses occurred during manufacturing, distribution, procurement or regulatory oversight.

The deaths of the five women have intensified scrutiny of Rajasthan's healthcare system and its drug procurement practices. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the supply chain and testing of medicines used in the affected cases. The findings are expected to play a key role in determining whether criminal action will be taken against those responsible for the alleged distribution and use of the defective injections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).