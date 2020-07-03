It is impossible to imagine where the world would be without Microsoft Office or Microsoft Windows. In 2019 alone, Word was downloaded more than one billion times on Android, while Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote exceeded five hundred million downloads. Over one-and-a-half billion personal computers run on Windows. Meet Krishna C. Mukherjee, who is a Chief Software Architect and Engineer of Microsoft’s flagship products. He is a prominent technologist and is behind Microsoft’s domination of the software market.

During his professional career, spanning from 1988 to present, Mukherjee has contributed significantly to the advancement of Information Technology. He has led the industry in its transition from traditional software to cloud computing.

The three main types of cloud computing are Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). SaaS is the most popular of these three categories because it relieves the users from the responsibility of installing, maintaining, and upgrading their software.

Operating through the cloud (or Internet), the users can access a variety of SaaS applications from their homes and offices. They can integrate SaaS applications with their other applications using application programming interfaces (APIs).

In the late 1990s and 2000s, Krishna C. Mukherjee paved the way for performing business transactions online, on the cloud, with his unique SaaS model. He invented the Intelligent Filing Manager to automate enterprise workflows. He built compelling business cases and disrupted how enterprises operate. He revolutionized the SaaS space by creating award-winning applications such as CTAdvantage.com, hCue.com, MediRegs.com, and LienSolutions.com. These applications have been built on Mukherjee’s strategic software architectures. Mukherjee selected Windows servers to host these SaaS applications for Wolters Kluwer. Enterprises worldwide use these applications on a subscription basis to manage large volumes of data and automate workflows.

Additionally, they avail of services such as registered agent representation and compliance notification from Wolters Kluwer. The enterprises integrated SaaS applications with other business applications using APIs designed by Mukherjee. Thus, the SaaS applications generate recurring revenue for Wolters Kluwer and also save costs for the company’s customers.

Subsequently, Krishna C. Mukherjee built SaaS applications and e-commerce sites for the finance, parking, and retail sectors. He created the pricing service called Bloomberg Valuation Service (BVAL), which harnesses scalable architecture, quantitative algorithms and predictive models to provide highly accurate and transparent valuations for millions of financial instruments across multiple asset classes. Mukherjee directed the development of the IconParkingSystems.com site, which allows individuals and organizations to reserve parking spaces in prime locations of New York City. He designed the AutoPay functionality to automate bill payments. Moreover, Mukherjee has been creating SaaS applications for omni-channel retailing. Currently, he selects Microsoft Azure to host SaaS applications on the cloud.

Krishna C. Mukherjee’s innovations have made SaaS viable and immensely popular. For the past two decades, the demand for SaaS has spread like wildfire. In 2011, Microsoft launched the widely used SaaS product called Office 365.

Krishna C. Mukherjee is a distinguished alumnus of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 1988, Microsoft recruited him from IIT Kanpur while he was completing his Master of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering. Mukherjee earned his degree with the highest distinction. Soon afterward, he joined Microsoft at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, USA. For more than three decades now, Mukherjee has developed and promoted Microsoft products. He received many honors and recognitions from Microsoft.

Further, he received the Highest Achievement Award from Wolters Kluwer. Recently, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who. Surely, Mukherjee is the alchemist who has transformed the way we source and consume SaaS today.