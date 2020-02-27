Kunal Kamra's Flying Ban Reduced to 3 Months by IndiGo Airlines, DGCA Tells Delhi HC

Comedian Kunal Kamra | (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab)

New Delhi, February 27: DGCA, aviation regulator on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that IndiGo' airline's flying ban imposed on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in January has been reduced to three months. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kamra was banned from flying on January 28 after he tweeted a 111-second video that showed him heckling television anchor Arnab Goswami on a Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

The regulator told Justice Navin Chawla that the airline’s internal committee had passed the order at 9.30 am on Thursday. Neither the journalist nor the pilot had lodged a formal complaint against Kamra. But once the video got out, there were calls for action against the comedian. Kunal Kamra on No-Fly List: GoAir Blacklists Comedian After Ban by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India For His Spat With Arnab Goswami.

The comedian had vented his frustration against Arnab for his debate on the caste of deceased Hyderabad Central University scholar Rohith Vemula. Hours after the video went viral, IndiGo banned Kamra from boarding any of its flights for the next six months. SpiceJet had also placed the comedian on a no-flyer list. National carrier Air India had imposed a similar ban on Kamra last month.