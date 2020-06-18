Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Ladakh Youths Wave White Scarves to Pay Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs; Heart-Warming Video Shared by Sonam Wangchuk Goes Viral

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 02:02 PM IST
Ladakh Youths Wave White Scarves to Pay Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ladakh, June 18: The India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers. The entire country mourned the loss and it was aptly personified by youths in Ladakh, who stood outside the Leh hospital to pay tribute to Galwan martyrs. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash.

In the clip shared by engineer Sonam Wangchuk, scores of youth can be seen honouring the sacrifice of our brave soldiers by waving white scarfs, while sloganeering "Veer Jawan Zindabad." Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’.

"With white scarves Ladakhs's youth pay tribute to the Galwan valley martyrs as their bodies reach Leh hospital. Shaheedon ke chitaon par lagengay har baras melai, Watan pe marne waalon ki baaqi yahin nishan hogi! Keep up the... #BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear," Wangchuk said in a tweet.

Tweet by Sonam Wangchuk:

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other politicians also paid tribute to Indian Army personnel who attained martyrdom during the violent clashes with Chinese troops. PM Modi has also called an all-party meeting on Friday, June 19, to discuss the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

