Ladki Bahin Scheme 'One of Maharashtra's Biggest Scandals', Says Sharad Pawar-Led NCP After 80 Lakh Beneficiaries Found Ineligible

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Thursday, June 4, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Mahayuti alliance, labeling the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana "one of the biggest scandals in Maharashtra's history". Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that weak initial screening allowed more than 80 lakh ineligible individuals to receive direct cash assistance, inflicting an estimated loss of INR 24,300 crore on the state exchequer.

The opposition demand for administrative accountability follows a massive, state-mandated digital verification and e-KYC drive that recently wiped out roughly a third of the scheme's database. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Scrapped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies After Removal of 80 Lakh Women Beneficiaries.

Large-Scale Disqualifications and Database Discrepancies

According to data cited by the opposition, approximately 81 lakh recipients out of a total 2.47 crore registered beneficiaries were flagged as ineligible during a subsequent cleanup exercise. Tapase highlighted specific demographics among the disqualified list to underscore a breakdown in foundational checks. The ineligible cohort allegedly features roughly 14,000 men, nearly 10 lakh active taxpayers, 5 lakh government employees, and several lakh vehicle owners - all categories explicitly barred by the scheme's formal guidelines. "The people of Maharashtra deserve answers," Tapase said during his media brief. "Was this a welfare scheme or an election campaign funded at taxpayer's expense? A government that distributed thousands of crores without even basic verification cannot escape its moral responsibility," he added.

Allegations of Political Motivation and Structural Lapses

The NCP (SP) argued that the administrative decision to rely completely on applicant self-certification ahead of the November 2024 assembly elections was an intentional compromise of public accountability. Pointing to statements by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the rapid implementation phase, Tapase claimed the Mahayuti coalition deliberately bypassed stringent validation to clear applications at a massive scale. "The Mahayuti government deliberately bypassed the necessary verification process with the intention of influencing voters before the elections," Tapase alleged. "This was not social justice; it was the plunder of taxpayers' money and the acquisition of political power through that misuse. This way, the government has caused an estimated loss of Rs 24,300 crore," he said.

The opposition spokesperson demanded an immediate investigation to identify who authorized the initial relaxed screening parameters, asking for punitive or disciplinary action against negligent personnel. He added: "The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP must collectively accept moral responsibility for the financial loss and compensate the state exchequer for the enormous damage caused. Every rupee squandered belongs to the taxpayers of Maharashtra".

The Cost of Development Trade-Offs

The opposition detailed the severe opportunity cost of the alleged fund diversion, pointing out critical development sectors that remain underfunded across regional Maharashtra. Tapase emphasized that a fraction of the INR 24,300 crore could have altered local micro-economies. "The Rs 24,300 crore lost in this process would have significantly improved the lives of millions of citizens as it could have been used to provide permanent drinking water facilities to thousands of drought-affected villages, build irrigation infrastructure, strengthen rural road networks, modernize district hospitals, and upgrade infrastructure in government schools," Tapase stated, concluding that the coalition chose "politics over development and publicity over proper planning". Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: 80 Lakh Women Applicants Declared Ineligible; CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Those Ineligible Weeded Out.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Background and Context

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched in August 2024 under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tailored as a direct benefit transfer program for women in the 21-60 age group, the scheme offers INR 1,500 per month to applicants whose total annual family income sits below INR 2.5 lakh. Political analysts broadly credit the massive cash transfer program as a primary catalyst for the Mahayuti alliance - comprising the BJP, Shinde'S Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar NCP faction - sweeping the November 2024 state elections. While the state government maintains that its ongoing e-KYC and data audits are healthy compliance mechanisms to remove illegitimate applications, the opposition maintains the dramatic reduction exposes deep systemic failure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).