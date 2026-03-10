Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction: Update Your E-KYC by March 31 To Resume INR 1,500 Payment

Mumbai, March 10: The Maharashtra state government has announced a significant extension for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC correction process, providing a final lifeline to thousands of women whose monthly benefits were stalled due to technical errors. According to an official directive from Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, beneficiaries now have until March 31 to rectify mistakes in their applications.

This extension specifically targets eligible women who completed their initial e-KYC by December 2025 but faced payment failures due to incorrect data entry or mismatched Aadhaar details. Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Status: How To Check INR 1,500 Payment Online.

Opportunity To Correct Ladki Bahin E-KYC Until March 31, Says Aditi Tatkare

March 31 Last Date for Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Correction

The decision to extend the deadline comes after the state department received numerous complaints regarding "discontinued" payments. Investigations revealed that many applicants inadvertently selected incorrect options during the digital verification process - such as misreporting a family member's government employment status or providing incorrect income brackets.

The current window is a "correction-only" phase. While the portal is open for edits, officials have clarified that no new e-KYC registrations are being accepted at this stage. The focus remains strictly on ensuring that the INR 1,500 monthly assistance reaches the genuine, already-registered beneficiaries who have been excluded due to administrative errors.

Steps to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Correction

Beneficiaries can update their details through the official portal or the dedicated mobile application. Follow these steps to ensure your record is accurate:

Visit the Official Portal: Access ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Access ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Login: Enter your registered mobile number and password.

Enter your registered mobile number and password. Select Correction Option: Click on the link specifically labeled "Apply for e-KYC Correction" or "Mistakes in e-KYC."

Click on the link specifically labeled "Apply for e-KYC Correction" or "Mistakes in e-KYC." Verify Data: Carefully review your Name, Aadhaar Number, and Bank Account details (ensure the account is Aadhaar-seeded).

Carefully review your Name, Aadhaar Number, and Bank Account details (ensure the account is Aadhaar-seeded). Fix Errors: Correct any "Yes/No" options regarding eligibility criteria (e.g., ensuring you haven't mistakenly claimed a family member is a taxpayer if they are not).

Correct any "Yes/No" options regarding eligibility criteria (e.g., ensuring you haven't mistakenly claimed a family member is a taxpayer if they are not). OTP Authentication: Enter the One-Time Password sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to authorize the changes.

Enter the One-Time Password sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to authorize the changes. Submit: Once submitted, a confirmation message will appear on the screen. In cases where a beneficiary's father or husband is deceased, the government has relaxed certain documentation hurdles. These applicants can now complete their verification at local centers by providing death certificates or divorce decrees, which will then be updated in the digital system by authorized personnel. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Deadline: Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in To Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Before March 31. With only a few weeks remaining until the March 31 cutoff, the administration is urging women not to wait until the final days, as high web traffic may lead to technical glitches. Failure to correct errors by the deadline may result in permanent disqualification from the scheme, as the government intends to finalize the beneficiary list for the 2026-27 fiscal year immediately following this window.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).