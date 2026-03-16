Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Window Closes on March 31

Mumbai, March 16: The Maharashtra state government has announced a final extension for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC process, providing relief to lakhs of women who have faced payment delays due to application errors. Beneficiaries who have not yet completed their authentication or those who selected incorrect options during the initial process now have until March 31 to rectify their details and secure their monthly financial assistance.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed the decision, stating that the portal has been reopened specifically to address complaints from eligible women who completed the process but failed to receive benefits. Ladki Bahin Yojana Good News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive Combined INR 3,000 February and March Installments Together.

Ladki Bahin Yojana's New Deadline and Eligibility for Corrections

While the original deadline for e-KYC was December 31, 2025, the new window acts as a "second chance" for correction. This facility is primarily aimed at beneficiaries whose payments are currently on "Hold" or "Temporary Pause" due to discrepancies. According to government data, of the 1.12 crore applications submitted for Aadhaar authentication, approximately 6 lakh still require rectification. The portal now features a specific pop-up clarifying that the edit facility is strictly for those who made selection errors - such as mistakenly marking themselves as government employees or taxpayers.

Common Errors Delaying Ladki Bahin Yojana's Payments

Officials have identified the most frequent mistakes that lead to disqualification or paused instalments:

Income/Employment Status: Incorrectly selecting "Yes" for family members in government service or income tax brackets.

Incorrectly selecting "Yes" for family members in government service or income tax brackets. Aadhaar-Mobile Link: Using a mobile number that is not linked to the beneficiary's Aadhaar card.

Using a mobile number that is not linked to the beneficiary's Aadhaar card. Bank Seeding: Failure to link the bank account with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), which is mandatory for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Failure to link the bank account with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), which is mandatory for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Name Mismatch: Significant differences between the name on the ration card and the Aadhaar card.

Step-by-Step Guide to Correct Ladki Bahin E-KYC Errors

Eligible women can update their information through the official portal by following these steps:

Visit the Portal: Go to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Go to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Login: Enter your registered 10-digit mobile number and password used during the initial application.

Enter your registered 10-digit mobile number and password used during the initial application. Select e-KYC Correction: Look for the link or pop-up stating "Correction for e-KYC errors".

Look for the link or pop-up stating "Correction for e-KYC errors". Enter Aadhaar Details: Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.

Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone. Rectify Information: Review the pre-filled form. Change the incorrect responses (e.g., ensure "No" is selected for government employment if you are eligible).

Review the pre-filled form. Change the incorrect responses (e.g., ensure "No" is selected for government employment if you are eligible). Submit and Verify: After completing the corrections, click 'Final Submit.' A green confirmation bar should appear, indicating a "Successful e-KYC". Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction: Update Your E-KYC by March 31 To Resume INR 1,500 Payment.

Successfully completing this process by the March 31 deadline is expected to trigger a lump-sum disbursement of pending instalments (typically INR 4,500 covering the December–February period) in the subsequent payment cycle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).