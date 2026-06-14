Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2026 Installment: INR 345 Crore Approved, Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 1,500 Soon

Women beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Scheme may soon receive their pending May installment after the Maharashtra government approved a fund of INR 345 crore for the scheme. According to information shared by BJP MLA Monika Rajale, the approved amount is meant for the May installment and could be credited to eligible beneficiaries' bank accounts within the next few days.

The development comes as thousands of women across the state have been awaiting the latest installment under the welfare scheme. However, officials are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact date of disbursement. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Scrapped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies After Removal of 80 Lakh Women Beneficiaries.

Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2026 Installment

The state government has sanctioned INR 345 crore for the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women. According to BJP MLA Monika Rajale, the installment is expected to be deposited into the accounts of women who meet all eligibility criteria under the scheme.

Beneficiaries have been waiting for the payment for several weeks, and the latest development has raised expectations that the funds may be credited shortly. Ladki Bahin Scheme 'One of Maharashtra's Biggest Scandals', Says Sharad Pawar-Led NCP After 80 Lakh Beneficiaries Found Ineligible.

Only Eligible Beneficiaries to Receive Payment

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched to support financially needy women and strengthen their economic independence. Initially, a large number of women were enrolled under the scheme. However, subsequent verification exercises identified some beneficiaries as ineligible.

Following eKYC verification and scrutiny of records, ineligible applicants were removed from the beneficiary list. As a result, only eligible women are expected to receive the INR 1,500 installment.

eKYC Remains Crucial

Beneficiaries have been advised to ensure that their eKYC process has been completed successfully. Authorities have also stressed the importance of verifying that bank accounts linked to the scheme are properly updated and authenticated. Without eKYC and verified banking details, beneficiaries may face delays in receiving payments under the scheme.

Payment Date Yet to Be Officially Announced

According to information cited by sources and shared by BJP MLA Monika Rajale, the installment could be credited between June 12 and June 15. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the government regarding the payment schedule. Officials have urged beneficiaries to rely only on verified government updates and ensure all required documentation is in order.

The Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Scheme is one of Maharashtra's key welfare initiatives aimed at providing direct financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections.

The scheme has undergone multiple verification rounds since its launch to ensure that benefits reach only eligible recipients. The latest fund approval is expected to facilitate the release of pending payments for verified beneficiaries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).