Ladki Bahin Yojana: No Beneficiary Application Rejected, Clarifies Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, June 1: Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare on Monday clarified that no application of any beneficiary has been rejected under the government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. She explained that information regarding applicants who do not meet the age and income criteria has been received from the respective departments. Additionally, details of applicants with vehicle registrations from the RTO and those already benefiting from other government schemes have also been noted.

“Some applicants’ benefits have been suspended due to not completing e-KYC within the stipulated period,” she said. Tatkare was responding to media reports claiming mass exclusion of nearly 80 lakh women from the scheme, which triggered political and economic debate in Maharashtra. Reports suggested that after the e-KYC deadline expired, the active beneficiary count dropped from 2.46 crore to around 1.66 crore. Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment: Maharashtra Begins INR 1500 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Payouts, Know Steps To Check Payment Status.

She assured that applicants who completed e-KYC, have no vehicle registration, and have had their benefits suspended would be re-verified. “I assure you that all these cases will be re-verified by the department,” she added. Tatkare emphasised that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Sunetra Pawar have taken a clear stance that “not a single beloved sister in Maharashtra will face injustice.” Opposition leaders criticised the government over the alleged exclusion. NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule said the government must ensure no eligible woman is deprived due to technical reasons.

“Every sister in Maharashtra should receive the benefits of the Ladki Bahin scheme regularly; this is our clear stance,” she said. Sule pointed out that initially, 2.38 crore women benefited under the scheme, with Rs 17,505 crore distributed by December 2024. Later, the number peaked at 2.46–2.48 crore. After e-KYC was made mandatory, the number declined. She cited portal figures showing only 1.12 crore applications and 1.06 crore approvals, meaning over 1.25 crore women were disqualified. Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc: 1.88 Crore Women in Maharashtra Eligible After Deadline, March-April Payments to Be Released Soon.

She demanded a high-level inquiry and an independent audit of the scheme. “The money of the honest tax-paying people of Maharashtra, exactly how and to whom was it diverted improperly, who is responsible, and who the actual beneficiaries were, must be brought transparently before Maharashtra,” she said. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also criticised the government. He said, “It is extremely tragic that as many as 80 lakh women have been outright excluded from the Ladki Bahin scheme. This government will not be able to hold on for long while carrying the simmering resentment of these 80 lakh women.”

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