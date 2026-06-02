Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Scrapped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies After Removal of 80 Lakh Women Beneficiaries

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, June 2, assured that the state government will not discontinue its flagship "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" welfare scheme. Clarifying the status of the social program, Fadnavis confirmed that 1.70 crore eligible women will continue receiving financial assistance despite the recent removal of nearly 80 lakh beneficiaries from the platform. The government's security push follows the passing of the April 30 e-KYC (Know Your Customer) verification deadline, an exercise initiated to audit public spending and filter out unauthorised entries.

Auditing Self-Certified Applications of Ladki Bahin Scheme

Speaking to reporters ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Fadnavis noted that the state government had undertaken an extensive verification exercise after several irregularities came to light. The scheme, which provides a monthly stipend of INR 1,500 targeted at poorer women, initially relied on minimal paperwork to ensure fast delivery. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: 80 Lakh Women Applicants Declared Ineligible; CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Those Ineligible Weeded Out.

"When the scheme was introduced, women were allowed to self-certify their eligibility, as many did not have sufficient time to submit documents. Subsequently, verification was carried out as the government expenditure is subject to audit," he explained.

Scrutiny Exposes Major Anomalies

The subsequent cross-verification drive revealed structural discrepancies within the beneficiary database. According to official data, the scrutiny showed individuals from families of government employees availing benefits, as well as applicants who owned registered four-wheel vehicles. Fadnavis stated that around 10 lakh beneficiaries were found to have active data discrepancies, while nearly 14,000 men had applied under the scheme. To execute the audit, the state cross-checked beneficiary records against income tax, transport, and ration card databases to halt payments to ineligible applicants and those failing to complete the mandatory e-KYC process.

Recovery Policy Stated

Addressing questions about funds that have already been disbursed, the chief minister clarified that the state will apply different parameters to ineligible female applicants versus fraudulent male registrants. The administration will not seek recovery for past monthly stipends sent to women who were later found to be technically disqualified. However, Fadnavis emphasised that legal and financial accountability will be pursued for unauthorised male registrants. He confirmed that "only men who fraudulently availed benefits will have to return the money". Ladki Bahin Yojana: No Beneficiary Application Rejected, Clarifies Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Welfare Scope and Opposition Criticism

A senior official on Monday informed that the overall beneficiary count dropped from 2.4 crore to nearly 1.7 crore after the conclusion of the eight-month e-KYC compliance window. Despite the reduction, Fadnavis defended the current scale of the program, asserting its permanence in the state's financial planning. "The scheme will never be shut down. Even today, it is the largest welfare scheme of its kind among states in the country, and it will continue," Fadnavis said. The mass disqualification has sparked a sharp political dispute in the state. Opposition parties criticised the verification strategy, alleging that the ruling alliance had "betrayed" women and was systematically reducing the beneficiary list to cope with a "severe financial crisis".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).