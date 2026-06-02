Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: 80 Lakh Women Applicants Declared Ineligible; CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Those Ineligible Weeded Out

Around 80 lakh women in Maharashtra have been declared ineligible to continue receiving financial assistance under the state's flagship welfare program, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The sudden drop in beneficiary numbers, following the conclusion of an extensive electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification drive, has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties who allege the state is facing a severe financial crisis.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected claims of an arbitrary crackdown, asserting that the government was simply weeding out ineligible and fraudulent applicants through a transparent verification process. Ladki Bahin Yojana: No Beneficiary Application Rejected, Clarifies Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare.

The Scope of the Disqualifications Under Ladki Bahin Yojana

According to senior state officials, the total number of registered beneficiaries under the welfare program dropped sharply from 2.4 crore to approximately 1.7 crore after the absolute e-KYC compliance deadline closed. The verification window, which spanned eight months, required recipients to link their bank accounts with updated biometric and identification records to ensure the lawful distribution of funds. State data reveals that the 80-lakh reduction was caused by a mix of procedural non-compliance and direct violations of the scheme's core socioeconomic criteria. An official breakdown indicated that between 50 and 55 lakh applicants failed to complete the mandatory electronic validation process entirely.

Furthermore, the data-matching exercise exposed widespread structural non-compliance. Approximately 12 lakh registered recipients were identified as registered income-tax payers whose household earnings exceeded the scheme's statutory threshold. Additionally, more than 4.5 lakh applicants had surpassed the upper age limit of 65 years, while another five lakh women were disqualified because they were already drawing identical fiscal benefits under the parallel Namo Shetkari welfare initiative.

Government Defends Verification Drive

Speaking at a media event in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly denied that the government was aggressively paring down the scheme due to budgetary constraints. He emphasised that the state remains fully committed to supporting low-income families and that no eligible woman has been removed from the platform. "We have not excluded anyone. There were several criteria for eligibility. We initiated the KYC process and identified beneficiaries who were either ineligible or had discrepancies in their records," Fadnavis stated.

The Chief Minister revealed that the cross-verification process exposed significant irregularities in initial registrations, showing that benefits had inadvertently flown to non-targeted groups. According to Fadnavis, the audit successfully flagged and blocked ongoing disbursements to roughly 14,000 men, five lakh government employees, 10 lakh income-tax payers, and five lakh individuals owning registered commercial or private vehicles. He added that the system also successfully identified and corrected technical errors within the files of an additional 25 lakh legitimate women beneficiaries.

Opposition Alleges Fiscal Stress

The massive scale of the exclusions has drawn fierce pushback from opposition alliance leaders, who contend that the government launched the monthly stipend program without adequate administrative mechanisms to influence voters ahead of the 2024 state assembly elections. Leaders from the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress argued that the sudden strictness is a tactical manoeuvre designed to alleviate a mounting fiscal deficit. NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil publicly questioned how allegedly ineligible individuals were able to receive direct cash benefits for nearly two years without detection. He claimed the administrative rollback points directly to deep economic strains within the state exchequer. “Now, as many as 80 lakh women beneficiaries have been declared ineligible. This amounts to abandoning the very people who were promised assistance,” Patil stated in a social media briefing, warning that the phased disqualifications could be a precursor to winding down the multi-crore welfare scheme entirely. Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc: 1.88 Crore Women in Maharashtra Eligible After Deadline, March-April Payments to Be Released Soon.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana stands as one of the most economically significant social safety nets implemented by the Mahayuti alliance government, carrying an estimated annual cost of over INR 40,000 crore to the state exchequer. The initiative provides a direct monthly cash transfer of INR 1,500 to underprivileged women aged between 21 and 65, provided their annual family income remains below the designated limit of INR 2.5 lakh. While opposition lawmakers like Supriya Sule have demanded a high-level independent audit to determine if public funds were mismanaged during the initial rollout, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated that the program will continue running seamlessly for all verified, eligible citizens moving forward.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).