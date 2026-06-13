Ladli Behna Yojana 37th Installment Date: CM Mohan Yadav To Release INR 1,500 for 1.25 Crore Women on June 14

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is set to release the 37th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana on June 14, 2026, during a special event in Kesli, located in the Deori Assembly constituency of Sagar district. Under the flagship welfare scheme, more than 1.25 crore eligible women across the state will receive INR 1,500 directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Ladli Behna Yojana remains one of the Madhya Pradesh government's most significant initiatives aimed at empowering women financially. Through regular monthly assistance, the scheme seeks to improve the economic stability and living standards of women from eligible households.

Apart from releasing the latest installment, CM Mohan Yadav will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth nearly INR 350 crore. These projects are expected to cover key sectors such as healthcare, education, road infrastructure, and rural connectivity, providing a major boost to development in the region. Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,836 Crore to 1.25 Crore Women Beneficiaries in Single Click.

According to Deori MLA Brij Bihari Pateria, this will be the Chief Minister's first visit to Kesli. He is expected to remain in the area for around three hours and interact with beneficiaries of the scheme as well as local residents. The administration has intensified preparations for the event, with arrangements being made for security, parking, drinking water, and crowd management. Ladli Behna Yojana: Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,836 Crore to 1.25 Crore Women Beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh.

Women who are beneficiaries of the scheme can check their payment status by visiting the official Ladli Behna Yojana website, selecting the "Application and Payment Status" option, and entering their Samagra ID or registration number. The 37th installment is expected to bring relief and financial support to millions of women across Madhya Pradesh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).