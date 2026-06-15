Ladli Behna Yojana 37th Instalment Released by Mohan Yadav; Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday, June 14, released the 37th instalment of the state's flagship "Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana" scheme, directly transferring INR 1,835 crore into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore beneficiary women. The announcement was made during a high-profile public event held at Kesli within the Deori Assembly constituency of Sagar district. With a single digital click, the Chief Minister transferred INR 1,500 to each eligible beneficiary. This direct benefit transfer marks another continuous step toward women's financial empowerment and structural self-reliance across the state's rural and urban sectors.

Along with the major fund release, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 53 regional infrastructure development projects worth approximately INR 191 crore in the host constituency. Ladli Behna Yojana 37th Installment Date: CM Mohan Yadav To Release INR 1,500 for 1.25 Crore Women on June 14.

Heartiest Congratulations to All Ladli Sisters, Says Mogan Yadav

All About Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana remains one of the cornerstone welfare models of the Madhya Pradesh government, specifically designed to offer regular fiscal support to women from economically weaker segments. To retain or access the monthly benefit, applicants must consistently fall within strict parameters defined by the administration:

Purity of Target Demographics: Married, widowed, abandoned, and divorced women aged between 21 and 60 years are eligible to participate.

Married, widowed, abandoned, and divorced women aged between 21 and 60 years are eligible to participate. Financial Limits: The applicant's household must maintain an annual consolidated income below INR 2.5 lakh.

The applicant's household must maintain an annual consolidated income below INR 2.5 lakh. Resource Disqualifiers: Families holding more than five acres of agricultural land, owning any four-wheeled motor vehicle, or having any member currently working within state or central government services are excluded from the register.

Step-by-Step Ladli Behna Payment Status Verification Guide

With the 37th instalment of funds officially processed, beneficiaries can check the progress of their direct credit allocations online. The official verification pipeline operates through the state's digital tracking registry:

Open an active internet browser and navigate directly to the official government domain at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

On the primary homepage interface, locate and click the dedicated tab labelled "Application and Payment Status".

Type your unique Member Samagra ID or the application registration number into the designated input field.

Complete the security captcha verification on the screen, then click to generate a One-Time Password (OTP).

Enter the code received on your registered mobile number to immediately render your transaction registry on the screen.

Sustained Economic Impact of Ladli Behna Yojana

The system has gradually expanded into a stable economic safety net for millions of households. By ensuring consistent, middle-of-the-month capital injections directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, the program bypasses middleman friction and helps rural women address emergency household costs, nutritional needs, and personal micro-enterprise ventures. MP CM Mohan Yadav Says Efforts Are Being Made To Generate Employment Under PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership.

State planners emphasise that the continued fiscal health of the program reflects the administration's long-term intention to scale up gender-focused development projects over the current fiscal cycle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).