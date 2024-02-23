Hyderabad, February 23: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning. She was 33. The accident occurred when the car she was travelling in hit a road divider on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA’s driver was injured in the crash. Lasya Nanditha Dies: BRS Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Killed in Road Accident in Telangana.

BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Dies in Road Accident

Telangana | BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, Lasya Nanditha died in a car accident at Patancheru ORR this morning when her car hit a divider. BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao condoled her demise. pic.twitter.com/B9jZRRDr0P — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Lasya Nanditha was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the recent elections. Her father and five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna had passed away on February 19, 2023 due to illness. He was survived by three daughters. Hyderabad: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Climbs High Tension Electricity Pole in Meerpet; Video Surfaces.

The BRS had fielded his eldest daughter Lasya Nanditha in the November 30 Assembly elections. The MLA had escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on February 13 at Narketpally when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting. A home guard had died in the accident.

