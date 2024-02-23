Hyderabad, February 23: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning. She was 33. The accident occurred when the car she was travelling in hit a road divider on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA’s driver was injured in the crash. Lasya Nanditha Dies: BRS Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Killed in Road Accident in Telangana.
BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Dies in Road Accident
కంటోన్మెంట్ శాసన సభ్యురాలు లాస్య నందిత అకాలమరణం నన్ను తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది.
నందిత తండ్రి స్వర్గీయ సాయన్న గారితో నాకు సన్నిహిత సంబంధం ఉండేది. ఆయన గత ఏడాది ఇదే నెలలో స్వర్గస్తులవడం… ఇదే నెలలో నందిత కూడా ఆకస్మికంగా మరణం చెందడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం.
వారి కుటుంబానికి నా… pic.twitter.com/Y44sF8Jvi9
— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 23, 2024
Telangana | BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, Lasya Nanditha died in a car accident at Patancheru ORR this morning when her car hit a divider.
BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao condoled her demise. pic.twitter.com/B9jZRRDr0P
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024
Lasya Nanditha was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the recent elections. Her father and five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna had passed away on February 19, 2023 due to illness. He was survived by three daughters. Hyderabad: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Climbs High Tension Electricity Pole in Meerpet; Video Surfaces.
The BRS had fielded his eldest daughter Lasya Nanditha in the November 30 Assembly elections. The MLA had escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on February 13 at Narketpally when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting. A home guard had died in the accident.
