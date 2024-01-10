Mumbai, January 10: Officials of the Mumbai police on Tuesday, January 9, rescued a lawyer who was allegedly kidnapped by his clients in the city. The 38-year-old lawyer was rescued nearly three hours after he was reportedly kidnapped from the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate court by his clients. Cops said that the lawyer was kidnapped for not providing ration cards to his clients as promised.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police rescued the lawyer and arrested five persons, including two women, for the alleged kidnapping. Advocate Amit Mishra from Borivali magistrate court told cops that on Tuesday at around 6 pm, advocate Pravin Dongre Dige was standing outside the court when two women took him in an auto-rickshaw. Mumbai Shocker: Hit by Ball From Another Match, Elderly Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Matunga.

In his complaint, advocate Amit Mishra said that lawyer Dige was taken to Charkop village, where the two women and three men confined him in a room and allegedly beat him. The five accused demanded Rs 10,00, which they had paid Dige to make ration cards for them.

"At 7pm, Dige managed to call the secretary of the bar association, Surendra Landge. The kidnappers demanded Landge to send the money through G-Pay," the FIR by Mishra stated. Following this, lawyers spoke to cops who called Dige's number and informed the kidnappers about an FIR being filed against them. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Brutally Attacks Elder Brother in Malad West, Absconding.

The cops requested them to bring the lawyer to the police station, but when they refused, they traced the kidnapper's location and arrested the accused. An officer said that Dige had taken the money from the kidnappers to make their ration card. He had already started the procedure, but the agent whom Dige contacted by Dige failed to deliver the card on time. This irked the clients.

