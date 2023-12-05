Mumbai, December 5: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly attacked and bit by a stray dog in Boisar. However, nearly a week after the incident, it emerged that a dog had not bitten the minor boy; it was a leopard. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 28, when an animal bit Prem Patil on a foggy morning.

The victim, a resident of Kudan village, was reportedly on his way to a grocery shop when the animal attacked him, reports Times of India. Soon after the child cried out aloud, the animal immediately disappeared into the wild bushes. Soon after, the boy informed locals about the incident, who came to his rescue. Leopard Attack Thwarted in Pune: Two Dogs Fight, Chase Away Big Cat After It Attacks One of Them in Dholwad; CCTV Video Surfaces.

A few people who rushed to the child's aid said they did not spot any animal around the minor boy as the fog covered the area. The minor boy reportedly suffered injury marks on his head and left cheek. Later, he was admitted to a hospital in Silvassa for treatment.

Acting on the boy's statement, his family members told doctors that a stray dog had attacked him. However, doctors said the injury marks were signs of a leopard's clawing after examining the minor boy. The leopard theory was also backed by locals who claimed to have spotted the big cat on a few occasions around the same area over the past few months. Leopard in Maharashtra Video: Big Cat Enters Barn, Kills and Eats Goat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Following the findings, doctors and locals informed forest officials, who have launched a search for the wild cat. Meanwhile, residents have asked the forest department to set up cameras to trap the spotted animal.

