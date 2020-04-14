Leopard Chases Monkey in Ratnagiri, Both Die of Electric Shock After Getting Stuck in Transformer Cables

Leopard | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Facebook/Big Cat Rescue)

Ratnagiri, April 14: A leopard and a monkey were electrocuted to death after they fell on a transformer in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. The incident took place inside the campus of Rajendra Mane College of Engineering and Technology at Ambav village on Monday. Officials from the state forest departments were informed about the incident. Leopard Captured From Village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad Dies.

According to reports, the leopard was chasing the monkey when they fell on the transformer. They got tangled in cables and died due to electric shock on the spot. A Twitter user shared a picture from the site. The picture shows the leopard and the monkey lying motionless onto the transformer.

Picture of Leopard, Monkey Lying on Transformer:

Following the incident, forest officials visited the spot. It remains unclear whether the supply of electricity in the village was disrupted due to the deaths. No person was hurt during their chase. Further details about the incident were awaited.