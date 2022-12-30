Raipur, December 30: The people living in the Kunwarpur forest area in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district have been terrorised by a man-eating leopard. The animal has attacked two persons, including a woman who succumbed to her injuries. Leopard Attack in Chhattisgarh: Elderly Woman Killed by Wild Cat in Manendragarh.

The treatment of the second victim, a child, is continuing. Collector P.S. Dhruv visited the area and asked the people to be alert. He assured that the leopard would be caught soon. Leopard Attack in Chhattisgarh: 80-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur.

He advised the people to be extremely careful in bushy and deserted areas and carry sticks for safety. While returning, the Collector asked a man grazing his cattle near some bushes to be vigilant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).