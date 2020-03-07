Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Child Environmental Activist, Turns Down PM Narendra Modi's Offer to be Part of #SheInspiresUs Campaign For Women's Day 2020

Licypriya-Kangujam and PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Imphal, March 7: An eight-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam on Friday turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to be part of #SheInspiresUs initiative for International Women’s Day 2020. Expressing her anger, Licypriya Kangujam said that she preferred to be heard rather than being celebrated. The environmental activist said that she had decided to turn down this honour after thinking many times. Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Child Environmental Activist Doesn't Want to Be Called 'Greta of India' And Rightly So!

Kangujam tweeted, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind!” Kangujam is a climate change activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize and an India Peace Prize. PM Narendra Modi Not Quitting Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, to Give Away His Social Media Accounts to Women Who Inspire on International Women's Day 2020.

Licypriya Kangujam's Tweet:

Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/pjgi0TUdWa — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 6, 2020

Earlier this week, PM Modi announced that he would give away his social media accounts on Women's Day 2020 to women whose life and work inspired many. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asked people of the nation to share stories of such powerful women on the occasion of Women's Day 2020 by using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. A day earlier, the Prime Minister took everyone by surprise by tweeting that he was thinking of giving up social media accounts on March 8. Great Thunberg's Tweet on #2019in5Words is a Chilling Warning About Climate Change Crisis.

People can participate in the #SheInspiresUs campaign by tweeting stories of inspiring women on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag. People can shoot a video and post it on YouTube with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. The selected entries will get a chance to take over the official social media accounts of the Prime Minister for a day.