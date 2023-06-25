Jaunpur, June 25: One labourer died while 12 others were injured when lightning struck in Porai Kala village of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Saturday night. Lightening Strike in West Bengal: TMC Activist Dead, 25 Injured in Lightning Strikes During Rally in Bankura.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Shahganj Shailendra Kumar said that the area received light showers, following which the labourers started running to take cover. It was during this that 13 labourers were struck by lightning. Maharashtra: Couple, Two Children Killed in Lightning Strike in Gadchiroli.

Dasi, 60, who was digging a pond, died on the spot. Those injured were brought to the primary health centre, from where four labourers namely, Kiran, Sita, Kanhaiya and Kamla were sent to the district hospital.

