Mumbai, April 10: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Central government granted Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos given potential threats. Sources said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, April 9, dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy money laundering case.

The high court said that the material collected by the ED revealed that Kejriwal conspired with others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress and accused them of attempting to stall the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said they insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation to the "pran pratishtha'" ceremony. The Supreme Court said that a candidate need not disclose each and every movable asset owned by him or his dependents unless they constitute high-value assets having a substantial impact on their candidature. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says ‘Action Against Corruption Will Speed Up in Third Term of My Government’.

The court observed while upholding the 2019 election of the Independent MLA Karikho Kri from the Tezu Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised China for renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh. Singh asked if a similar attempt by India would result in those areas of the neighbouring country becoming "parts of our territory". In a major boost to the Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Raju Waghmare, spokesperson of the Congress party in Maharashtra, joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Tuesday at around 04:44 p.m. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the news. The Election Commission issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hema Malini. The ECI sought a response from Randeep Surjewala by April 11 at 5 p.m. JNU Sexual Harassment Case: VC Santishree D Pandit Asks Students To Shift Their Protest From Campus Main Gate.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Tuesday, April 9. However, the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning. An uproar emerged in Malaysia after some Muslims said that the shoe company's logo resembled the Arabic writing for the word God. Issuing an apology, Vern's Holdings said the logo stamped on the soles of a few high-heeled shoes depicted the silhouette of a stiletto heel with an ankle spiral wrap.

The Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines; this means Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr, Eid Ul Fitr, and Hari Raya Idul Fitri, will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.