Mumbai, April 5: With just days to go for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upping the ante against the Opposition and will tirelessly campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the next few days across the country from North to South. From Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi is set to address multiple rallies and roadshows between April 5 and April 10.

Thousands of supporters thronged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a campaign procession before his formal nomination for the parliamentary election starting this month. Gandhi, 53, is the son, grandson, and great-grandson of former prime ministers, but his Congress party has already suffered two landslide defeats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the 14 who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to them in the new Parliament house building.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at 9.34 pm. Tremors were felt across North India.

With Iran vowing to retaliate for a strike earlier this week on one of its consular buildings in Damascus that it blames on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it had halted home leave for all combat troops following a fresh assessment. “The IDF is at war and the issue of the deployment of forces is constantly reviewed as needed,” the military noted in its announcement.

Former president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is leading in six of the seven key swing states for the US presidential election, which is set to be held in November 2024. In the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina, Donald Trump appears to be leading President Biden by margins ranging from 2% to 8% points, according to a Wall Street Journal poll. Only one state, Wisconsin, favours the incumbent, US President Joe Biden.

Migratory waterfowl are to blame for widening avian-flu outbreaks in Texas cows and poultry, and wild birds carrying the virus should be heading north soon, state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. The US government since last week has reported cases of the disease in seven dairy herds in Texas and one person who had contact with cows, making it the state most affected by the country's first-ever outbreaks in cattle. Texas is the biggest US cattle producer.

