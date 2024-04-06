Mumbai, April 6: The Indian National Congress on Friday, April 5, released its manifesto “Nyay Patra" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto at All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi. The Nyay Patra promises to ensure that minorities of the country will have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws.

The BJP termed the Congress’ manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha polls a “bundle of lies”, which was brought out to “create confusion among the voters”, since the party, despite being in power for much of the history of independent India, had not fulfilled any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also alleged that the Congress manifesto had used photographs of Thailand, which, Mr. Trivedi referred to as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “favourite place”, and one from Buffalo in the United States.

A BJP worker was detained by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast. The BJP worker, Sai Prasad, was allegedly named by two mobile shop workers who were questioned by the NIA last week. He is allegedly linked to two suspects in the blast.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck New York City region on Friday, an area which rarely experiences seismic activity. The US Geological Survey measured the earthquake at 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, saying its epicentre was near Lebanon, New Jersey. No damage was immediately reported. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude.

Israel's latest steps to extend more humanitarian aid into war-torn Gaza have earned praise from the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the US welcomed Israel's efforts but added that its success would be 'measured in results' depending on the improvement in the ground situation. "Really the proof is in the results, and we will see those unfold in the coming days, in the coming weeks," Blinken said in Belgium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).