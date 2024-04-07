07 Apr, 08:10 (IST) AAP to Observe Collective Fast Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Today Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders across the country will observe a daylong fast today to mark their protest against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP also released a phone number in which people, who want to extend support to the party and Kejriwal, can send in their pictures while fasting through the day.

Mumbai, April 7: A case was registered against Charan Das Mahant, the Chhattisgarh Congress' Leader of Opposition, for his "objectionable" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally. On Tuesday, April 2, Charan Das Mahant sparked controversy when he said they needed someone to hold a stick and confront PM Narendra Modi. In a separate incident, a lawyer filed a complaint with the District Judge (Headquarters) seeking inquiry and action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal and other leaders into the alleged sharing of virtual hearings on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress on Saturday, April 6, and said that the opposition party was cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India. He also said that Congress' election manifesto reflects the thinking that the Muslim League had during the freedom movement. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tearing apart the country's dignity and democracy. Gandhi also said various tactics were used to force opposition leaders to join the BJP. On Saturday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shab-E-Qadr 2024: Authorities Shut Gates of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Ahead of Laylat-Ul-Qadr.

JP Nadda, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in Delhi on Saturday, April 6. Notably, Nadda was elected unopposed from Gujarat in the Upper House. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said CM Eknath Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will contest from Kalyan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The earthquake struck Kishtwar at around 2:53 pm at a depth of 5 km. Sanjay Singh Recalls Tihar Days: AAP Leader Says ‘Initial Days Were Quite Difficult Inside Small Cell, but I Was Strong’.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 4:13 pm on Saturday, April 6. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the news. IT company Wipro announced Srini Pallia's appointment as its CEO and Managing Director on Saturday. The development came after Thierry Delaporte stepped down to "pursue passions outside the workplace." In an unfortunate incident in Pakistan, five children died after drinking contaminated water from a borewell in Sindh. After the incident, the district health official blocked the hand pump placed on agricultural land as a precaution.