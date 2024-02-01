Mumbai, February 1: The Budget Session of Parliament began on Wednesday, January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Addressing a joint session of both Houses at the new Parliament building, President Droupadi Murmu said that the achievements we see today are the extension of the practices of the last ten years. Ahead of the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is an interim budget, and a full budget will be presented after the formation of the new government.

"Just before election we don't submit a full budget, this we will do after a new government is elected. This interim budget is a guideline for us," PM Modi stated. In other news, Swati Maliwal, the former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member. She was nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Meanwhile, the Madras High Court upheld a ban on entry of non-Hindus beyond the flagpole while stating that the Palani Murugan Temple is not a picnic spot.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its growth forecast for 2024, said that India would emerge as the fastest-growing economy again, with robust growth of 6.5 per cent. In the latest political development in Jharkhand, Champai Soren is all set to be the new Chief Minister of the state after CM Hemant Soren resigned from his post. "Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party," Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

In the United States, a military aircraft reportedly crashed in South Korea. The US F-16 fighter jet allegedly plunged into the waters off the western coast of South Korea. In a shocking incident, a man in Pennsylvania allegedly beheaded his father and later showed his deceased dad's severed head on YouTube. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Toshakhana case. In Malaysia, billionaire Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the country’s 17th King under a rotating monarchy system.

In Sports, Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry won the Women's ODI and T20I Player of the Year Title at the Australian Cricket Awards 2024. The Ben Stokes-led England Cricket Team arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 31, ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd test match to be played on February 2. The Sports Ministry of India issued a warning to Sanjay Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), over the committee's unsubstantial claims regarding the recognition from the government.