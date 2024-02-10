Mumbai, February 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 9 February that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, alongside agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. In yet another blow to the Opposition unity, responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on Friday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised eight members of Parliament from different parties on February 9 when he invited them to have lunch with him in the Parliament canteen. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought special category status for the state, party sources said, news agency PTI reported.

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was allegedly attacked by BJP workers while he was travelling to attend an event in Pune on Friday. Videos showed the car's windscreen and side panes getting damaged by the BJP workers who mobbed the vehicle and also threw ink on it. The BJP workers were protesting against Wagle for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed victory in the highly fractured elections despite no party managing a full mandate. Sharif indicated respect for the people's decision and announced intentions to reach out to other leaders like Asif Ali Zardari from the Pakistan People's Party and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to form a coalition government.

Former President Donald Trump won Nevada’s Republican presidential caucuses Thursday after he was the only major candidate to compete, winning his third straight state as he tries to secure his party’s nomination. US President Joe Biden on Thursday was caught visibly angry while denying claims by special counsel Robert Hur that his memory is "poor" and "faulty". During a White House event, a video showed him saying to a reporter, "I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing".