New Delhi, February 14: In the face of protesting farmers' march towards the nation's capital, Rahul Gandhi pledged on Tuesday to provide a legally binding guarantee of the minimum support price for crops, in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission findings, should the Congress party be elected to power in 2024. Leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi, referred to the day as "historic" and stated that the move to provide MSP a legal guarantee will transform the lives of 15 crore farmer households.

At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora and said that he had been to the Gulf nation to see his family and that he had carried with him the scent of their birthplace. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, PM Modi declared that he was carrying the message of 140 crore Indians to people who were born on Indian soil: India is proud of them, and they are the pride of Bharat. PM Modi arrived in UAE on February 13 for a two-day visit, the key highlight of which is the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

Following reports of widespread sexual assaults on women in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, a clash broke out between police and BJP workers as they marched towards the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Basirhat on Tuesday. In response to the BJP's planned agitation, prohibitory orders were imposed earlier today in the area surrounding the Basirhat office of the SP in West Bengal, according to PTI.

On Tuesday, reports stated that Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to present her candidature for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Wednesday. She will travel to Jaipur to file the paperwork with the help of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and her son Rahul Gandhi. The 77-year-old politician has been a member of the Lok Sabha since 1999, but this would be his first time in the Rajya Sabha. She will be succeeding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is retiring from Rajya Sabha.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been freed from suspension, effective immediately, according to a Tuesday announcement from United World Wrestling (UWW). "On August 23, of last year, UWW temporarily suspended the WFI since the Indian organisation had not conducted an election by the deadline. According to a statement released by the organisation, "The UWW Disciplinary Chamber determined that it had adequate justification to impose the provisional suspension on the body because the circumstances in the federation persisted for at least six months."