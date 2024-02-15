Mumbai, February 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi offered water in the virtual Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the temple premises and then proceeded to offer prayers inside the temple.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other parties on Wedneyday released the list of their candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Election 2024. The BJP has fielded its party president, JP Nadda, from Gujarat, and leader Ashok Chavan from Maharashtra. From the Congress front, former party president Sonia Gandhi and the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson have filed nomination papers from Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court will deliver on Thursday its verdict on pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme. In November last year, a 5-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra had reserved its verdict in the matter after hearing the arguments for three days in a row. The petitioners before the apex court had argued that the Electoral Bond scheme violates the citizen's fundamental right to information under Article 19 (1), and it enables backdoor lobbying, promotes corruption, and eliminates a level playing field for political parties in Opposition.

Despite the ongoing struggles of farmers attempting to breach barricades at the Shambhu border in Haryana's Ambala, the Delhi Police on Wednesday heightened the security measures at the Singhu and Tikri borders. In an effort to deter farmers from entering the city, Delhi Police has dug 10-foot trenches along link roads connecting to Delhi through various villages. In addition to these trenches, the police have deployed Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), commonly known as sound cannons, to disperse farmers should they approach Delhi.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa, has sought assurance from the Attorney General that the Pakistan Army will only work on defence-related matters and not run any business, a media report said. An Israeli woman was killed, and eight others were wounded as a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon slammed into Safed and an army base in the northern city, the military and medical officials said, according to a media report. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that their intelligence agencies were closing in on the Hamas terror leader, Yahya Sinwar and would catch him dead or alive.

The US and UK have launched new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's province of Hodeidah, on the Red Sea, a Houthi-run media outlet reported. The strikes on Tuesday hit the coastal district of Alluheyah in the northwestern part of the province, al-Masirah TV reported without providing further details. The coalition, tasked to protect the merchant shipping in the Red Sea, has not commented yet on the new alleged strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

