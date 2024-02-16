Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar responded to the controversial disqualification petitions filed by rival factions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday, delivering his decision in favour of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction at a critical juncture in the state's political history. Based on the criterion of legislative majority, Narwekar dismissed all the MLAs' disqualification petitions, concluding that the Ajit Pawar group is the "real NCP" political party. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out the Supreme Court's decision regarding the disqualification petitions made against NCP MLAs, stating that it was somewhat reminiscent of the Shiv Sena issue.

Actor and MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mimi Chakraborty has resigned from her position, citing dissatisfaction with the local party leadership in her area. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Mimi Chakraborty won from the Jadavpur constituency. The actor has handed over her resignation to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. "Today, I met our party supremo. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea", she said while speaking to the media after meeting Mamata Banerjee.

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating agency presented former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren before a court on Thursday, he was placed under judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail till February 22. "It was hardly a 20-minute formality when Soren was produced in the court by ED officials and the court forwarded him to judicial custody," a civil court attorney acquainted with the court's history stated. Soren was taken into the custody of ED authorities earlier this month from Ranchi Central Jail and sent to their zonal office to be questioned. for the ED remand term, Soren was kept at the ED zonal office after his request to be moved to central prison for the night was denied by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

As the unions continue to pressure the central government for the demands, some 200 farmers in Punjab staged a walk-in protest by occupying train lines and entering railway stations. The biggest intersection close to the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, Rajpura Railway Junction, was the site of a "rail roko" protest organised by the farmers. Railway services on the Punjab-Delhi line were disrupted during the protest hours by the farmers, who were scheduled to work from 12 pm to 4 pm. In addition to the execution of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, the remission of agricultural debt, and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The electoral bonds programme was ruled "unconstitutional" by the Supreme Court, which also said that anonymous corporate donations to political parties "violate the right to information." On Thursday, a bench headed by India's Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud, made the announcement. Prior to this year's Lok Sabha elections, which are slated for April and May, a decision has been made. The Supreme Court ruled that the Electoral Bonds Scheme violated Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, as did several sections of the Income Tax Act and the Finance Act of 2015. Election bonds are to be stopped being issued immediately by the issuing bank, State Bank of India (SBI).

