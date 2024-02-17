Mumbai, February 17: Congress leader and treasurer Ajay Maken, on Friday, February 17, said that all bank accounts belonging to the grand old party were frozen by the Income Tax Department. "Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party," he claimed. Maken also stated that the crowdfunding money in their party's accounts was also frozen. On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she has been admitted to a hospital due to ill health. In her post on X, Gandhi said she will not be able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today in Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing to challenge the Election Commission of India's order that officially recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the "real" Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, the Maharastra State Backward Class Commission, on Friday, February 16, submitted its report on the social and financial conditions of the Maratha community to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After the submission of the report, CM Eknath Shinde urged quota activist Manoj Jarnage to call off his fast. CARE Project in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces 'CARE' Plan To Prevent and Treat Rare Diseases in State.

The Mumbai police, on Friday, February 16, received a threatening call from a person who told them that some terrorists armed with weapons had entered the Dongri area of Mumbai. Soon after, the police launched a probe, the call turned out to be a hoax. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it gave a 15-day relaxation to Paytm Payments bank on accepting deposits. The RBI also said that Paytm QR, Soundbox and EDC will continue to work while releasing FAQs on Paytm Payments Bank.

Miles away in Canada, an Indian student identified as Shaik Muzammil Ahmed died of cardiac arrest in Ontario. After his death, Ahmed's family reached out to EAM S Jaishankar and sought help to arrange for his mortal remains to be sent back to Hyderabad. In Russia, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in jail. Navalny was known for organising anti-government demonstrations and criticising President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit the Southern Xinjiang region of China.

