Mumbai, February 18: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Saturday, February 17, successfully launched its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard spacecraft GSLV F14. The INSAT-3DS satellite was launched at 5.35 pm from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh and will study weather forecasts and natural disaster warnings. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the spacecraft was injected into a very good orbit. "We also noted that the vehicle has performed very well. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the team," he said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to attend the two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the National Council meeting, PM Narendra Modi said that BJP will get 370 and NDA 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that their campaign will be centred around development. Meanwhile, publicity campaign vehicles in Maharashtra's Baramati showcased pictures of NCP Chief Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra amid speculation of her fighting the general polls against Supriya Sule. INSAT-3DS Satellite Launch: ‘Naughty Boy’ GSLV Rocket Now Smart, Disciplined and Mature, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath.

In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a marriage pandal collapsed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted who rushed to the spot and rescued 25 people trapped under the pandal. Several incidents of fire were reported from across the country on Saturday, February 17. While a massive fire damaged several houses in Mumbai's Govandi, in Tamil Nadu, a sudden explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar.

In Delhi, a goods train derailed in the national capital, resulting in the derailment of eight wagons. The incident occurred around 11:50 am near the Zakhira flyover in north Delhi. Miles away in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the annual Budget of Rs 58,444 crore for 2024-25. The Himachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25 by Sukhu focused on the agriculture sector and also announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk. Rumours are rife that Congress leader Kamal Nath and son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath would join the BJP. However, there has been no official announcement as yet.

Globally, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, February 17. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the tremors were felt at 9:25:24 Indian Standard Time (IST). Miles away from Myanmar, in Iran, a man shot dead 12 members of his family and injured three others in Kerman province. Local officials said the incident occurred at 4.30 a.m. local time when the 25-year-old armed man opened fire on his two stepbrothers and their family members in two houses. A video going viral on social media showed gas cylinders floating in Syria after heavy rainfall caused the flood water to enter a fuel store in Latakia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2024 06:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).