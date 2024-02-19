Mumbai, February 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate over 14,000 projects valued at more than Rs 10 lakh crore during the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Lucknow is aglow with vibrant lights in preparation for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for Monday.

Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Rahul had gone back to his constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday after a district-wide strike called by opposition parties over the man-animal conflicts in the region turned violent.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a high-level committee to probe the allegations levelled by former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha that there was widespread rigging in the February 8 general elections against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that his party has decided that Asif Ali Zardari will be their candidate for the presidential election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had sent negotiators to Cairo for talks to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as per a request made by US President Joe Biden, but they did not return for further dialogue because "we got nothing except for delusional demands from Hamas". A Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India was struck by a missile in the Red Sea, the US State Department said on Friday. The missile launched from Yemen hit the M/T Pollux on its port side, according to the State Department.

Ukrainian troops withdrew from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka, Kyiv's military chief said on Saturday, and Russian President Vladimir Putin called the capture of the city "an important victory." It was Russia's biggest advance since it took the city of Bakhmut last May and came as Ukraine faces acute shortages of ammunition with fresh US military aid delayed for months in Congress.