Mumbai, February 2: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth Budget on February 1. This was an interim budget ahead of the general elections later this year. The Interim Budget 2024 was focused on youth and women empowerment while maintaining fiscal consolidation and continuing capex. FM Sitharaman lowered the FY25 fiscal deficit target to 5.1% of the GDP. There were no changes made to the direct tax and indirect tax rates.

Members of a Hindu priests' family started praying at a cellar in the basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque after a district court yesterday ordered the administration to unseal the premises, 30 years after it was sealed on the orders of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, shortly after the Babri Masjid demolition. However, the Masjid Intezamia Committee has filed a revision petition in Allahabad High Court against Varanasi District Court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers inside the southern celler of the mosque.

The US on Thursday approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion, an acquisition that will bolster India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation. The proposed mega drone deal was announced during the historic US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023.

The United States struck up to 10 unmanned drones in Yemen that were preparing to launch, a US official said late on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions, opening a new tab of the war in Gaza spreading through the region. A US Navy ship also shot down three Iranian drones and a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, the US military's Central Command said in a statement. There were no injuries or damage reported, it said.

