Mumbai, February 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th Raisina Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During his Jammu visit on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi addressed a large crowd and mentioned Article 370. Responding to him, Yami thanked the PM.

Noting how democracy was thwarted at the grassroots, that too, by misusing the office of the Returning Officer to change the course of the election results, the Supreme Court on Tuesday flexed its extraordinary constitutional power under Article 142 to deliver Aam Aadmi Party a victory by declaring its candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, validly elected as Chandigarh Mayor.

Farmer leaders who are participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring five crops at MSP, saying it wasn't in farmers' interest and stated they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday. The development came after the farmers met the union ministers in Chandigarh for the fourth round of talks.

With the ceasefire mooted by the US, Egypt and Qatar in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel not gaining traction, US President Joe Biden's top advisor is scheduled to reach Israel and Egypt on Wednesday. Brett McGurk, the senior most advisor to the US President, will reach Egypt to accelerate the ongoing peace talks for a ceasefire and release of hostages in the ongoing war. The top US official will meet the Chief of Egyptian Intelligence, Abbas Kamal, and hold a series of meetings with him and other senior Egyptian officials. The Israel's ground invasion of Rafah in Gaza Strip which shares the border with Egypt will also be a major point of discussion between the US official and Egyptians.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was reported to have collapsed after a walk, has accused Russian President Valadimir Putin of her husband's murder and pledged to continue his work, a media report said. In a nine minute video on Monday, 47-year-old Navalnaya, said: "Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband Alexei Navalny, the father of my children and took away the most important thing I had. The person who was closest to me and whom I loved most.