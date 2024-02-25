25 Feb, 07:26 (IST) Donald Trump Defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina Republican Contest In the recent Republican primary in South Carolina, former US President Donald Trump emerged victorious over Nikki Haley with ease. This significant defeat in her home state has raised serious questions about her ongoing political relevance.

Mumbai, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation development projects worth over Rs 52,250 crores in Gujarat on Sunday, February 25. These projects encompass a wide range of sectors, including health, road, rail, energy, petroleum and natural gas, and tourism, among others.

Ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday announced a seat-sharing pact in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa. Speaking to the media, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said that AAP will contest on four seats while the Congress will contest on three. In Haryana, AAP will contest the Kurukshetra seat. In Goa, the Congress will contest both Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, AAP will contest the Bharuch seat.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday unveiled his faction's new symbol at the Raigad Fort near Mumbai. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of a question paper leak. A re-test has been ordered within six months. On Saturday, the government also announced a probe into the allegations by the Special Task Force (STF).

Three new criminal laws, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Evidence Act from the British era, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), will come into force from July 1, the government said on Saturday. The three new criminal laws are- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which will completely overhaul the country's criminal justice system.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conduct an audit of the National Assembly election results before granting financial assistance to the country. Ukraine marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Saturday, looking more vulnerable than at any time since the early days of Europe's most deadly conflict since World War Two.

X boss Elon Musk took a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by sharing photographs of the latter in various ethnic costumes and ‘brownface’, crediting the "unfair pics" to Google's artificial intelligence tool Gemini. Mocking Trudeau, Musk captioned the collage of images with, “I can’t believe Gemini made these unfair pics of Truedough.”