New Delhi, February 27: Two children died after a dam collapsed in Maharahtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday, February 26, 2024. The police informed further that the four children were trapped following the collapse of the building, adding that the two were buried under the debris and were confirmed dead. Sharing further details of the incident, a police officer added that the remaining two children were evacuated and admitted to a hospital. The incident took place near Dhootum village, near Uran Taluka. Satish Nikam, a senior police inspector in Uran, told ANI, "Four children were trapped following the collapse of a dam near Dhootum village near Uran. Of them, two were evacuated and admitted to the hospital for treatment while the remaining two died after being buried under the debris of the collapsed dam."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the non-executive chairman and board member of Paytm's payments bank, announced his resignation on Monday, February 26. The troubled digital payments startup is reorganising its board in response to a central bank crackdown. According to reports, the move against Paytm Payments Bank was taken in response to "serious supervisory concerns" pertaining to poor client identification and a lack of arms-length distance from Paytm. Paytm's shares plunged as a result of the Reserve Bank of India's request that the banking division cease operations by March 15 owing to ongoing substantial regulatory concerns and continuous non-compliance.

The candidates for the four Kerala Lok Sabha seats have been declared by the Communist Party of India (CPI), weeks ahead of the nation's crucial elections. The Election Commission of India has not yet released the polling schedule (ECI). Annie Raja from Wayanad, Pannian Raveendran from Thiruvananthapuram, VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur, and Arun Kumar from Mavelikara are two of the four candidates the CPI has announced.

At Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the four-day international textile festival, Bharat Tex-2024. "This event is combining threads of India and the world, the way a loom joins threads together," Modi said in his speech. “Today, over 3000 exhibitors from over 100 countries, 3,000 buyers, and 40,000 trade visitors have come together to attend this event. This event has become a platform for the members of the textile ecosystem to meet and share their thoughts”, he said. According to PM Modi, efforts are being made by his administration to enhance the textile industry's role in creating a more developed India. According to him, the Centre connects all of the textile value chain's components with Fs.

Due to the increasing violence in the occupied region and the ongoing war on Gaza, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced the resignation of his cabinet, which governs portions of the occupied West Bank. Shtayyeh's remarks coincide with mounting US pressure on Abbas to reorganise the PA and start constructing a political framework that would enable the establishment of a post-conflict Palestinian state. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has, however, repeatedly rejected demands for the PA led by Abbas to seize power and rule Gaza and establish a Palestinian state.