04 Feb, 07:13 (IST) US President Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary in South Carolina In the run-up to the US Presidential Election, President Joe Biden won South Carolina's Democratic primary, thereby clinching a state he pushed to lead off his party's nominating process after it revived his then-struggling White House bid four years ago. With his South Carolina win, Biden has defeated the other long-shot Democrats on South Carolina's ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

New Delhi, February 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Saturday for a two-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet the BJP’s state core committee and inaugurate development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.

One of the key projects includes the ‘Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana,’ an access corridor to the revered Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal hills in Guwahati. This project, sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, aims to provide world-class amenities to pilgrims. Chile Wildfire: At Least 19 Dead as Forest Fires Approach Densely Populated Areas, State of Emergency Declared.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore. These projects, part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) corridor connectivity, include the upgrade of 43 roads and 38 bridges. Additionally, Modi will inaugurate two four-laning projects, Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, which will enhance connectivity to Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, and boost the region’s overall economic development. Chile Wildfire: At Least 10 Killed As Wildfires Torch Forests, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes in Central Chile (Watch Video).

In a bid to harness the region’s sports potential, Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects aimed at boosting sports infrastructure in Assam. These include an international standard sports stadium at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati and the upgradation of Guwahati’s Nehru stadium to an International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) standard football stadium. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, and a new medical college in Assam’s Karimganj district.

In other news, wildfires raging across central and southern Chile have claimed at least 19 lives, with officials warning the death toll is likely to rise as responders sift through the wreckage of burnt-out homes and the fires continue to spread. President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of emergency due to the catastrophe, as dry conditions and soaring temperatures exacerbate the crisis. The fires are concentrated in the Valparaiso tourist region along central Chile’s coastline, causing extensive damage to forests, blanketing coastal cities in a dense fog of smoke, and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.