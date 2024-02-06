Mumbai, February 6: The Champai Soren-led Jharkhand government on Monday, February 5, won the floor test after 47 MLAs supported him. 29 MLAs voted against Soren's government. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also participated in the floor test. In Mumbai, Mufti Salman Azhari, an Islamic preacher, was arrested in connection with a hate speech case days after he made a speech in Gujarat's Junagadh. A video of his alleged "hate" speech has also gone viral on social media.

On Monday, February 5, the Supreme Court agreed to list a petition by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. The petition by the Shiv Sena UBT group challenges the order of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. Meanwhile, the Modi government introduced the Public Examinations Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill aims to deter deter persons, organised groups or institutions from indulging in unfair means and adversely impacting the public examination system for wrongful gains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, February 5, expressed confidence, saying that the country will be the third-largest economy in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government. His statement came while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha. PM Narendra Modi also attacked the opposition, including the Congress party, and said they failed to take up the responsibility as "Opposition". He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi while slamming Congress for trying to "launch and re-launch the same person" again.

In World News, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu spoke about the India-Maldives row and said that the first group of Indian military personnel will be sent back from the island nation before March 10. Miles away in Singapore, an Indian-origin singer was fined SG$ 3,000 for molesting a female production crew member during a drunken stupor in 2022. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that Tucker Carlson could interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. When asked if he would interview Vladimir Putin, Carlson said, "We'll see."

In the Sporting world, West Indian cricketer Fabian Allen was allegedly robbed outside Paarl Royals team hotel in Johannesburg during SA20 2024. In what can be seen as good news, tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 were released on Monday, February 5. The Indian Cricket Team led by captain Rohit Sharma defeated Ben Stokes-led England in the second test match held at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Following India's victory, India also returned to the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 06:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).