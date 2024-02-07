The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 Bill was introduced by the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in the Assembly, paving the way for the creation of comparable laws in other BJP-ruled states. Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement the UCC if it passes. The Bill suggests a common law on marriage, divorce, property inheritance, and cohabitation for all people, regardless of faith, but it exempts the tribal group from its jurisdiction. This marks the completion of a significant task on the BJP's agenda and comes right before the Lok Sabha elections.

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, leaving many people injured and causing a heartbreaking loss of life. Nine people have died in the event, according to official sources, while almost 200 more people have been injured in the incident. According to the police, three people have been detained, including the owner of the factory on Tuesday, February 6.Debris removal is underway, while the police presence was also increased in the area.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, which attempts to combat cheating and fraud in government recruitment examinations and competitive admission tests, was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The law addresses entrance examinations like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), as well as exams administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Legitimate candidates and students, as specified in the bill, are released from all legal action resulting from its requirements. Jitendra Singh, the minister of state for personnel and training, introduced the measure in the lower house, stating that its goal was to safeguard the rights of worthy applicants and students.

Sharad Pawar, the veteran political figure, has lost the fight with his nephew Ajit Pawar over the name and symbol of the party he formed. The Election Commission has given both to the Nationalist Congress Party group headed by Ajit Pawar, just as how the Sena vs Sena contest transpired. It also implies that the Ajit Pawar group will be able to seize control of the party's assets and block accounts, which may severely impair the other faction's finances. According to sources, the Commission's choice was determined by the groups' combined power. The majority of the 53 MLAs from the NCP in the Maharashtra Assembly belonged to the group headed by Ajit Pawar.

India dispatched over 3.5 tonnes of supplies, including medications, to Zambia on Tuesday in an effort to assist the nation in combating a cholera outbreak. According to officials, commercial cargo aircraft were used to transport the assistance. “Following an outbreak of cholera in Zambia, India today sent humanitarian aid on commercial cargo aircraft. The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets”, an official said.