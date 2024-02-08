Mumbai, February 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, February 7, attacked Congress and said that the opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any reservation. PM Narendra Modi made the remark while replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha. He also said that the Congress party has "outsourced" its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall. A special PMLA court extended the ED remand of Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand, by five days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Uttarakhand on Wednesday, February 7, became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The development came after the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government, was passed in the house. Hailing the decision, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it was a special day. "The law has been made. The UCC has been passed," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Meira Kumar said that the INDIA Alliance will do a lot. "You will be surprised with how successful and strong it would be," she stated.

Sebastian Pinera, Chile's former President, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, at the age of 74. Sebastian Pinera died after his private helicopter crashed in the south of the country. In a shocking incident, an Indian student was brutally attacked and robbed in Chicago, United States. A video of the alleged assault also went viral on social media. Miles away in Pakistan, 15 people were killed, and more than 30 were injured after an explosion erupted outside the election office of an independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin.