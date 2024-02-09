09 Feb, 07:11 (IST) PTI Founder Imran Khan Claims Victory Amid Counting of Votes for General Polls in Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Thursday, February 8, claimed victory in the general polls, saying that the people demonstrated their resolve to elect his party by turning out in large numbers to vote as the counting of votes was underway. Khan also insisted on protecting "Form 45" to guard the people's mandate and expressed confidence over his victory, saying, "No force can defeat an idea whose time has come."

Mumbai, February 9: A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was shot while he doing a Facebook livestream in Mumbai's Dahisar area on Thursday. He later died from gunshot wounds. According to preliminary information, Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shivsena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar and a former corporator, was doing a Facebook livestream with one Mauris Noronha, also known as Mauris Bhai. Sanjay Raut has demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the Abhishek Ghosalkar killing.

A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 15 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed 'puja' in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said. Advocate M M Yadav said he told District Judge Anil Kumar that since the Allahabad High Court was scheduled to hear the matter on February 12, there was no point in the district court hearing it now.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 19 more Tamil fishermen in the early hours of Thursday, allegedly at gunpoint. Fishermen had left from port in 400 fishing boats on Wednesday morning after acquiring the necessary permission from fisheries department.

Voting concluded in Pakistan for parliamentary elections on Thursday at 5 pm amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct, raising concerns about the integrity of the vote and the likelihood of a coalition government formation due to deep political divisions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday the time had come to change the country's military leadership in the war against Russia, replacing army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said separately that the decision had been taken to change the military leadership. US President Joe Biden, during the latest press conference, appeared confused after he referred to terror group Hamas as 'Opposition'. Biden's mumbling speech, soon after his address on promoting the new border security bill, was widely shared on social media.