New Delhi, January 15: As the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya approaches, political tensions are escalating over the event's invitations. Several leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc have announced they will skip the ceremony, criticizing the BJP for allegedly 'politicising' the event. Opposition figures, including TMC's Derek O'Brien and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, have asserted that religion should be a "personal matter". In response, several BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of being "anti-Hindu" for declining the invitation.

Attendees of the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 will receive a unique gift - ‘Ram Raj,’ soil extracted during the temple’s foundation excavation. The sacred soil from Ram Janmabhoomi will be carefully packed in boxes and presented to attendees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

In international news, Sunday marked the 100th day of the Israel-Gaza war. Three months of Israeli bombardment and a tightened siege in Gaza have left hospitals across the Palestinian territory facing shortages of crucial medical supplies. The number of people seeking shelter and treatment has increased, straining already inadequate resources.

Meanwhile, US strikes in Yemen, including the latest one on a military base in Sana’a, have not significantly impacted the Houthis’ capabilities to continue preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, according to Yemen’s Houthis’ spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam.

US military officials anticipate more attacks by the Houthis. Lt Gen Douglas Sims, director of the US joint staff, told reporters in a virtual meeting that the Houthis had already fired at least one missile in response to the US-UK attacks. Sims stated, “Their rhetoric has been pretty strong, and pretty high, and we expect that they will attempt some sort of retaliation. I would hope that they don’t retaliate, but we’re prepared in the event that they do.”

