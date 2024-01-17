Mumbai, January 17: In Tamil Nadu, the Palamedu Jallikattu festival entered its second day in Madurai on January 16, following the previous day's event in Avaniyapuram. The traditional bull-embracing sport is a significant part of the Pongal harvest festival and is spread across three days, with the upcoming event scheduled to take place in Alanganallur. Meanwhile, the leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its third day from Nagaland's Kohima. The journey, led by Rahul Gandhi, commenced in Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. Catch today's live breaking news and latest updates of January 15, 2024 on Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Crime, Technology and World affairs.

The Supreme Court issued a stay on the Allahabad High Court order appointing a commissioner to inspect a mosque in connection with the Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced that the INDIA Alliance would vigorously contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections, emphasising the significance of the election as an INDIA vs BJP battle.

YS Sharmila Reddy was appointed the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress, succeeding outgoing president Gidigu Rudra Raju. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a six-point action plan to address issues caused by foggy weather affecting flights. In a setback to India's Cheetah conservation, another Namibian Cheetah named Shaurya died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Ranjan Gogoi, would receive the prestigious Assam Baibhav Award. PM Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kerala, where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi on January 17.

In international news, Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race after disappointing results in the Iowa Republican caucuses and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Trump secured victory in Iowa, giving him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. North Korea decided to abolish agencies managing relations with South Korea at a key parliamentary meeting.

Meanwhile, Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched over 50 rockets into southern Israel, marking one of the largest barrages in recent weeks. Iran launched coordinated missile and drone strikes targeting alleged militant bases near Panjgur in Balochistan, Pakistan. The Iranian regime claimed the attacks were directed at Jaish al-Adl militants, further complicating the regional dynamics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).