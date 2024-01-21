Mumbai, January 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 21, will visit the Arichal Munai point in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi at 9:30 am. It is the point from where the Ram Setu was built. The visit comes a day ahead of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On January 20, PM Narendra Modi took holy dip at the Agni Theerth beach in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Agni Tirtham is often referred to as the holy site of washing off one's sins. The prime minister's offering comes ahead of Ram Mandir's rituals on January 22.

With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hold a 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' from February 4 to 11. As part of this campaign, BJP workers will be deputed in districts away from their soil and tasked with spending 24 hours at all the booths across 7 lakh villages and cities. Meanwhile, Talks of an alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are in progress, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday. On Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reshuffled his cabinet in which portfolios of three ministers of his ally RJD were changed.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the vehicles taking part in its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam were attacked and banners were torn "by BJP goons" in North Lakhimpur, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they would not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics. The Madhya Pradesh Congress's disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to nearly 150 local leaders for allegedly engaging in "anti-party" activities during the November 2023 state assembly polls.

The President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Dennis Francis will visit India from January 22-26 on the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Amid the Middle East crisis, an Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least four Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.

US Central Command forces on Friday conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch, the US military said on X, formerly called Twitter. At least 13 students were killed when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in central China's Henan province, the official media reported on Saturday.

Nikki Haley made it clear to New Hampshire voters on Friday she won't serve as former President Donald Trump's vice president if he wins the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, Donald Trump was criticised by Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for promoting unfounded 'birther' claims against Nikki Haley, his rival in the Republican presidential primary.