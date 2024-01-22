Mumbai, January 22: The auspicious and mega pran-pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place in the temple town of Ayodhya today. The consecration ceremony would begin at 12.20 pm in the auspicious nakshatra and is expected to be completed by 1 pm, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had said, and Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals.

Delhi government-run schools will remain closed to observe the celebrations of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. The evening schools, however, will operate at 2:30 pm. The Delhi administration's call for a half-day at government offices seconds similar instructions from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa governments. Madhya Pradesh also ordered a holiday in schools across the state.

The Congress claimed that its senior leader Jairam Ramesh's car and camera persons accompanying the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were "manhandled" by BJP workers in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday. Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday posted a video clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X in which he claimed that Gandhi was seen losing his cool over a crowd chanting Jai Shri Ram and Modi-Modi slogans.

A Russian-registered charter plane with six people on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday after Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash. Four people survived a plane crash involving a Russian-registered plane in Afghanistan, and the fate of two other people on board is being clarified, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday, citing Russian diplomats.

US President Joe Biden announced student debt cancellation of nearly $5 billion for an additional 74,000 borrowers, including more than half who earned forgiveness after ten years of public service as teachers, nurses and firefighters. Thirteen people were killed and 10 more injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said on Sunday.

Britain's ruling Conservatives stepped up personal attacks on opposition Labour leader and former prominent lawyer Keir Starmer, who is tipped to become prime minister after the next general election. In a shocking incident, a Google software engineer was charged with murder in Santa Clara, California, after he allegedly thrashed his wife to death and was found "spattered with blood" at their home.