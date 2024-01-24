Mumbai, January 24: Devotees thronged in large numbers to Ayodhya on Tuesday, the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple. Security was steeped up at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at its main gate to have 'Darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla since the grand temple was thrown open to the public on January 23.

Former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday. Thakur, also revered by his followers as 'Jannayak', was known for his efforts to strengthen the backward castes. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi said he was delighted that the government decided to confer Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, Karpoori Thakur.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday razed ‘illegal’ structures and encroachments in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane, where a clash between two groups of people was reported on the eve of the Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. In Another news from Maharashtra, one woman died after a boat carrying five women capsized in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday. The other four are still missing. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find the rest of the women.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for violence and damaging public property during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Among the others whose names have been included in the FIRs include KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar. A Myanmar military aircraft skidded off the runway at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport on Tuesday during a mission to airlift Myanmar army personnel who had sought refuge in the northeastern state following intense clashes with rebel groups in their country. At least eight on board were injured in the incident.

The death toll from a landslide that struck southwest China's mountainous Yunnan province has climbed to 31, with scores of others still missing, local authorities said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maldives on Tuesday released a statement on reports of the Chinese research vessel or 'spy' ship Xiang Yang Hong 3 and confirmed its docking in Male. China made a "diplomatic request" for "rotation of personnel and replenishment", the government of Maldives said in a statement. The Maldives also said the island nation "has always been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries".

US President Joe Biden spoke to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the Red Sea, Gaza and Ukraine. "They talked about what's going on in the Red Sea and the need for a continued international multilateral approach to disrupting and degrading Houthi capabilities," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington. Elon Musk on Tuesday called the absence of India as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) "absurd." The Tesla CEO said that the current structure of the UNSC does not adequately represent the world's most populous nations and called for an overhaul.