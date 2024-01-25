25 Jan, 07:36 (IST) Mary Kom Announces Retirement Citing Age Limitations Boxing great and Olympic medallist Mary Kom has announced that she will be hanging up her gloves and cited age limit as the reason behind her decision.

Mumbai, January 25: Devotees again thronged in large numbers to Ayodhya on Wednesday, the second morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. A monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir, went near the Utsav idol, and left without creating any trouble, leading many to belief if "Hanuman Ji" himself arrived at the temple.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on behalf of his Cabinet colleagues, read out the resolution lauding PM Modi for the unprecedented accomplishments under his leadership. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 24 said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be arrested after the parliamentary polls for instigating violence and disturbing peace in the State during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Some parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday as cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital and several other places in North India. An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 24-01-2024, 16:16:41 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 71.78, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

The United States military launched new strikes in Yemen against Houthi anti-ship missiles and facilities in Iraq, targeting Iran-backed armed groups it says were behind missile and drone attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, Al Jazeera reported. Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital, Riyadh, which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats, a source familiar with the plans and a document showed on Wednesday. Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, the document said.

A military transport plane that Russia said was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed Wednesday in a Russian region near Ukraine. All aboard were killed, according to the governor. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash in the Belgorod region. Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov didn’t specify how many people were on the plane or who they were.