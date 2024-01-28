28 Jan, 07:31 (IST) Nitish Kumar Seeks Time to Meet Governor Amid Political Crisis in Bihar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reportedly requested a meeting with the Governor today, amidst an ongoing political crisis in the state. According to sources, the meeting is scheduled for the first half of the day. Reports suggest that by evening, a new state government is expected to be formed, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Bihar Political Crisis Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor today morning: Sources— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Mumbai, January 28: Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, sources said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign on Sunday. It was reported that Nitish Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, which are due in three months. Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday said its party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, tried to talk to Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, but he was “busy”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, claiming that he had come to know that some miscreants might foment trouble during Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal. In a veiled dig at the Congress, the BJP said Mamata Banerjee's government reportedly denied permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal to "humiliate" the Congress.

The Maharashtra state government has accepted the demands of Maratha Protestors over reservations, said Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil, declaring that the protest is over and that he will break his fast by drinking juice from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hands. The Union Home Ministry said on Saturday that the Z security cover of CRPF has been extended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier today staged an impromptu sit-in on the roadside in Kerala against SFI black flag protest against his motorcade while he was en route to a function in the State.

A British oil tanker, MV Marlin Luanda, was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Gulf of Aden on January 26 night, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. The Indian Navy said it deployed a team from its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam following a distress call to assist in firefighting efforts on board the oil tanker owned by London-based commodities group Trafigura.

Gunmen in southeastern Iran near the Pakistan border killed nine foreign nationals Saturday, Iranian media reported, more than a week after the neighbours exchanged deadly cross-border fire. Israel will seek to stop the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Gaza after the war, a minister said Saturday, after Israel accused several UNRWA staff of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack.

US forces struck an anti-ship missile in Houthi-held Yemen that they said was ready to fire early Saturday, hours after the Iran-backed rebels caused a fire on a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a similar munition. A jury in New York ordered former US president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump on Friday to pay $83.3 million to compensate the writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted and defamed.