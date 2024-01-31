31 Jan, 08:02 (IST) US Military Aircraft Crashes in South Korea, Pilot Rescued Unhurt A US F-16 fighter jet plunged into the waters off the western coast of South Korea on Wednesday morning, according to local media. The pilot, who ejected from the aircraft, was rescued and is reported to be safe.US Fighter Jet Crash BREAKING: US military aircraft has crashed off the coast of South Korea— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 31, 2024

Mumbai, January 31: Four jawans were killed on Tuesday, and 15 others were injured after Maoists opened fire at them during an operation in Tekalgudem village along Chhattisgarh's border. The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts. For the second time in less than 36 hours, Indian warship INS Sumitra foiled a piracy attempt involving an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, while a second platform INS Sharada played a key role in freeing a Sri Lankan fishing trawler from Somalian pirates last week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. BJP councillor Manoj Sonkar bagged 16 votes. He outstripped Kuldeep Singh, the combined nominee of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Singh got 12 votes. However, controversy enveloped the election as accusations flew against the presiding officer, Anil Masih, for allegedly making tick marks on polled votes. It led to the cancellation of eight ballots.

Gasuim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhoori Party, has urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek "diplomatic reconciliation" to mend bilateral relations. Gasuim’s demand referred to remarks by Muizzu – regarded as pro-China – earlier in the month referring to India as a bully without naming the country. Four people including three members of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were killed on Tuesday, in a bomb blast in the Balochistan region. The blast occurred during a rally organised by the party hours after Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Fresh tactics of Israeli forces surfaced on Tuesday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. As part of an undercover action plan of the Israel Defense Forces, its troops, disguised as civilians and medical workers, stormed into a hospital in the occupied West Bank area and reportedly killed 3 Hamas militants. It is said the targeted militants, with affiliation to the Hamas Group, were asleep at the time of the attack.

US President Joe Biden said he has decided how the US will respond to a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan at the weekend. Biden did not elaborate in his remarks at the White House, but added, "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East." An Iran-backed militia group has claimed responsibility for the attack at a US military base. Dozens more were injured in Sunday's strike near the Syrian border.

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast Tuesday (local time) in its third launch of such weapons this month, South Korea’s military said, as the North continues to flaunt its expanding arsenal of weapons designed to overwhelm its rivals defences.