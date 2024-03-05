Mumbai, March 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha today amid swirling rumours of a possible electoral alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The Congress and BJP entered a slugfest on Monday, March 4, over Lalu Yadav's controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the ruling party launching the 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign on social media. As several ministers added the suffix on their social media handles to support PM Modi, the Congress claimed the campaign displays a shift in the BJP leaders' loyalty towards 'Modi Parivar' from 'Sangh Parivar'.

Senior Congress leader and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the party after 40 years. He submitted his resignation as the MLA to the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha speaker on Monday. Modhwadia sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge informing him of his resignation from the party. Disgruntled Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh was told by the Congress high command that there won't be a change in guard anytime soon and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will continue to lead the government.

ISRO chairman S Somanath has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the launch of India's Aditya L1 solar mission but he said he was "completely health now". In an interview with Tarmak Media House, S Somanath said he underwent an operation to remove the growth in his stomach, followed it up with chemotherapy and was now completely cured of the disease.

Shehbaz Sharif on March 4 took the oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan, taking over the country’s reins for a second time since 2022, amidst staggering economic and security challenges. Three Red Sea underwater cables providing internet and telecommunications around the world have been cut as the waterway remains a target of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said Monday. Meanwhile, a Houthi missile attack set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden but caused no injuries.

The US Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a major victory on Monday as he campaigns to regain the presidency, overturning a judicial decision that had excluded him from Colorado's ballot under a constitutional provision involving insurrection for inciting and supporting the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington DC Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former US ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.